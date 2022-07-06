How to Watch Mito Pereira at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Mito Pereira plays a shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Mito Pereira missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He'll be after a better outcome July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Mito Pereira at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Pereira's Statistics

Pereira has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Pereira has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 7 -5 $246,540 May 19-22 PGA Championship 3 -4 $870,000

