How to Watch Omar Uresti at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 10, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Omar Uresti hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Omar Uresti hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 after a 67th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Omar Uresti at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Uresti's Statistics

  • Uresti has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Uresti has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
  • The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Uresti missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

67

E

$14,910

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

+11

$0

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

MC

E

$0

July 15-18

Barbasol Championship

MC

+3

$0

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
