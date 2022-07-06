How to Watch Omar Uresti at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Omar Uresti hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 after a 67th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Omar Uresti at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Uresti's Statistics
- Uresti has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Uresti has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Uresti missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
67
E
$14,910
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+11
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
