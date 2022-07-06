How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Cantlay enters play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 13th-place finish in Cromwell, Connecticut at the Travelers Championship.
How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Cantlay's Statistics
- Cantlay has finished in the top 20 in each of his last three events.
- Cantlay will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Cantlay has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 six times.
- Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3
-7
$708,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
2
-13
$872,000
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
