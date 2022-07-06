How to Watch Patrick Flavin at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Patrick Flavin posted a 10th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Barbasol Championship trying for better results.
How to Watch Patrick Flavin at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Flavin's Statistics
- Flavin has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last eight rounds, Flavin has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Flavin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
10
-14
$179,275
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)