How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Rodgers looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club July 7-10.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Rodgers' Statistics
- Rodgers has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Rodgers has carded six straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rodgers has finished below par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
