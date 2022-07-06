How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Patrick Rodgers plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Rodgers looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club July 7-10.

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Rodgers' Statistics

Rodgers has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Rodgers has carded six straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rodgers has finished below par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 18 -7 $123,975 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832

