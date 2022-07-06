Skip to main content

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Patrick Rodgers plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Rodgers looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club July 7-10.

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

Rodgers' Statistics

  • Rodgers has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Rodgers has carded six straight under-par rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Rodgers has finished below par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

30

-10

$39,082

June 16-19

U.S. Open

31

+6

$100,331

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

18

-7

$123,975

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+5

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

35

+1

$41,832

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Time/EST
(Start your free trial today!)
