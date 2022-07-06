Skip to main content

How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 23, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Paul Barjon watches his putt on the fourth green during the final round of the American Express golf tournament at Pete Dye Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 23, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Paul Barjon watches his putt on the fourth green during the final round of the American Express golf tournament at Pete Dye Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Barjon shot -10 and took 42nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.

How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Barjon's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Barjon has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • Barjon has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
  • Barjon last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and placed 42nd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+5

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

53

-3

$20,003

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

46

-1

$26,535

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+11

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

65

-11

$19,292

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts to being called out on strikes in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts to being called out on strikes in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Feb 2, 2014; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kevin Stadler reacts after missing his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Arjun Atwal lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Arjun Atwal at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Luke Donald plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Luke Donald at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Derek Ernst of Dallas Texas lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Derek Ernst at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2017; Hilton Head, SC, USA; Jason Bohn putts on the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Bohn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Nov 8, 2015; Jackson, MS, USA; Brian Davis Putts the ball on the first green during the fourth day of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Davis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Matt Every hits his drive on the 15th tee box during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club &amp; Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matt Every at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy