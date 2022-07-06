How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 23, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Paul Barjon watches his putt on the fourth green during the final round of the American Express golf tournament at Pete Dye Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Barjon shot -10 and took 42nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.

How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Barjon's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Barjon has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Barjon has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Barjon last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and placed 42nd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 53 -3 $20,003 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 46 -1 $26,535 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +11 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 65 -11 $19,292

