May 21th, 2006 Fort Worth ,Texas USA; Richard S Johnson tees off on the 12th hole during the final round of the Bank of America Colonial Golf Tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX. Johnson lost in a two hole sudden death playoff against Tim Herron. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports(c) Copyright 2006 Tim Heitman

When he takes the course July 7-10, Richard Johnson will look to build upon his last performance in the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -7 and placed 58th at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Richard Johnson at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

Date: July 7-10, 2022
TV: Golf Channel

Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Johnson's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Johnson has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Johnson has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

In his last appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Johnson finished 58th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +9 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 61 -1 $8,177

