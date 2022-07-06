How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Richy Werenski seeks better results in the 2022 Barbasol Championship having failed to make the cut at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Werenski's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Werenski has finished below par once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Werenski has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- He missed the cut the last time he played Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+5
$0
