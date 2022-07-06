How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Richy Werenski putt on the 2nd green during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Richy Werenski seeks better results in the 2022 Barbasol Championship having failed to make the cut at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021.

How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Werenski's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Werenski has finished below par once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Werenski has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

He missed the cut the last time he played Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +11 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +5 $0

