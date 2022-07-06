How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Travelers Championship, Rickie Fowler struggled, missing the cut at TPC River Highlands. He's aiming for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Fowler's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Fowler has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Fowler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
64
+8
$25,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
Regional restrictions apply.
