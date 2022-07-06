How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 26, 2018; Avondale, LA, USA; Ricky Barnes watches his drive from the 18th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament at TPC Louisiana. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Ricky Barnes posted a 69th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Barbasol Championship trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Barnes' Statistics

Barnes has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Barnes has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Barnes last played this course in 2021, placing 62nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 69 +1 $14,697 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +10 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 22 -9 $37,308

Regional restrictions apply.