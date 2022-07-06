Robert Streb at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Robert Streb at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the John Deere Classic, Robert Streb struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Deere Run. He's looking for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Streb's Statistics
- Streb has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Streb has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
