Robert Streb at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Robert Streb at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Robert Streb plays a shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

At the John Deere Classic, Robert Streb struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Deere Run. He's looking for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club

Streb's Statistics

Streb has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Streb has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 35 -7 $43,243 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0

