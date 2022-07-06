How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Roger Sloan looks for better results in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he finished 31st shooting -13 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Sloan's Statistics
- Sloan has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Sloan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last five rounds.
- In 2021, Sloan's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 31st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+10
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
