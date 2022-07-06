How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Roger Sloan putts on the eighth hole green during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Sloan looks for better results in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he finished 31st shooting -13 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Sloan's Statistics

Sloan has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Sloan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last five rounds.

In 2021, Sloan's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 31st in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +10 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0

