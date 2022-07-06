How to Watch Russell Knox at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Travelers Championship, Russell Knox struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC River Highlands. He's looking for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Russell Knox at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Knox's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+13
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
35
+3
$47,925
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
