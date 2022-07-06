How to Watch Ryan Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Ryan Fox plays his shot on the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Ryan Fox missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. He'll be after better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Ryan Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Fox's Statistics

Fox has finished below par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Fox has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 54 +7 $29,250 July 15-18 The Open Championship 67 +3 $26,900

