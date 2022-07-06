How to Watch Ryan Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Ryan Fox missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. He'll be after better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Ryan Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Fox's Statistics
- Fox has finished below par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Fox has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
54
+7
$29,250
July 15-18
The Open Championship
67
+3
$26,900
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
