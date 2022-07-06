How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Ryan Moore carded a 24th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Barbasol Championship aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
Moore's Statistics
- Moore has made the cut in five straight events.
- Moore has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
70
+15
$24,600
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
49
-3
$20,869
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
42
-6
$29,195
