May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Palmer plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 49th in this tournament a year ago, Ryan Palmer has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom July 7-10.

How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Palmer's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Palmer has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Palmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +16 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 5 -23 $336,700

