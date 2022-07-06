How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 49th in this tournament a year ago, Ryan Palmer has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom July 7-10.
How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Palmer's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Palmer has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Palmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+16
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
