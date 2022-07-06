Sangmoon Bae lines up a putt on the 6th hole during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Tahoe Mt. Club's Old Greenwood golf course in Truckee, California on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Sang-Moon Bae looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Sang-Moon Bae at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Bae's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Bae has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Bae has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Bae failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 50 -4 $9,317 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0 November 11-14 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open MC +2 $0

