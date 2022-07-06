How to Watch Sang-Moon Bae at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sang-Moon Bae looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Bae's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Bae has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Bae has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Bae failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
November 11-14
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
MC
+2
$0
