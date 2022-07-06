How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Satoshi Kodaira seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship. He finished 20th at the par-72 Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021.
How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Kodaira's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kodaira has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kodaira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In his last appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Kodaira placed 20th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
