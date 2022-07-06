How to Watch Scott Brown at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Brown looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Scott Brown at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Brown's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Brown has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Brown has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Brown missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+12
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)