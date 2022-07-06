How to Watch Scott Brown at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 11, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Scott Brown lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Brown looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Scott Brown at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Brown's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Brown has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Brown has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Brown missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +12 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749

