How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scottie Scheffler will compete in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 13th-place finish in Cromwell, Connecticut at the Travelers Championship.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Scheffler's Statistics
- Scheffler will take aim at his fifth straight finish in the top 20 this week.
- Scheffler will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Scheffler has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
2
-5
$1,557,687
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
2
-9
$915,600
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
