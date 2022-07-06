How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sean O'Hair had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
O'Hair's Statistics
- O'Hair has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- O'Hair has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, O'Hair missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+10
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
