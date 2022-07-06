How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 10, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Sean O'Hair putts on the 10th green during the first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Sean O'Hair had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

O'Hair's Statistics

O'Hair has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

O'Hair has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, O'Hair missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 50 -4 $9,195 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +10 $0

Regional restrictions apply.