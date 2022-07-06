How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Sebastian Munoz concluded the weekend at +2, good for a 14th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 trying for better results.
How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Munoz's Statistics
- Munoz will seek to make the cut for the 12th straight event.
- Munoz has finished below par four times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Munoz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
3
-24
$536,900
How To Watch
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
