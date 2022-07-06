Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sebastian Munoz plays his shot form the bunker on the fifth fairway during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Sebastian Munoz concluded the weekend at +2, good for a 14th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 trying for better results.

How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Munoz's Statistics

Munoz will seek to make the cut for the 12th straight event.

Munoz has finished below par four times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Munoz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 25 -5 $71,485 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092 May 19-22 PGA Championship 55 +8 $27,925 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 3 -24 $536,900

