How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sepp Straka plays a shot onto the 14th green during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Sepp Straka missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He'll be after better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club

Straka's Statistics

Straka has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Straka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +9 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 45 +3 $37,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 78 +18 $23,700 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 73 -9 $17,927

