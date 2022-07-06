How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Sepp Straka missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He'll be after better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Straka's Statistics
- Straka has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Straka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
78
+18
$23,700
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
