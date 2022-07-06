How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

July 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Seth Reeves hits out of the sand on the 1st hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Reeves will compete July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. In his most recent tournament he finished 66th in the John Deere Classic, shooting -1 at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Reeves' Statistics

Reeves has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Reeves failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2019).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 66 -1 $15,123 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +10 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 69 -10 $18,564 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0

