Seung-Yul Noh hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 coming off a 43rd-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Noh's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Noh has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Noh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
63
+1
$18,576
