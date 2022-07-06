How to Watch Stephen Stallings Jr. at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stephen Stallings Jr. shot -1 and finished 75th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.
How to Watch Stephen Stallings Jr. at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Stallings Jr.'s Statistics
- Stallings Jr. has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Stallings Jr. has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In 2021, Stallings Jr.'s last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 75th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
January 20-23
The American Express
25
-12
$55,955
July 22-25
3M Open
MC
E
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
75
-1
$6,790

How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
