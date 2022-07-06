How to Watch Stephen Stallings Jr. at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Stephen Stallings Jr. hits his tee shot on the seventeenth hole during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Stallings Jr. shot -1 and finished 75th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.

How to Watch Stephen Stallings Jr. at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Stallings Jr.'s Statistics

Stallings Jr. has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Stallings Jr. has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In 2021, Stallings Jr.'s last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 75th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings January 20-23 The American Express 25 -12 $55,955 July 22-25 3M Open MC E $0 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 75 -1 $6,790

