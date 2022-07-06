Stewart Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stewart Cink plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Stewart Cink posted a 53rd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open looking for better results.

How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cink's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Cink has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Cink has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 53 -3 $20,003 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768

Regional restrictions apply.