Skip to main content

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Taylor Moore plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Taylor Moore plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Moore enters play in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 after a 24th-place finish in Silvis, Illinois at the John Deere Classic.

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Moore's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Moore has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

24

-11

$57,865

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

56

-2

$19,007

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+8

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+7

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

32

-16

$50,808

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18642353
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Red Sox

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_18580669
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at South Bend Cubs: Stream MiLB Live

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Nationals vs Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV channel

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
USATSI_18642151
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Pirates: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
USATSI_18642249
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Braves: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
May 25, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Ben Crane putts on the eighth green during the second round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Crane at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy