How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Taylor Moore enters play in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 after a 24th-place finish in Silvis, Illinois at the John Deere Classic.
How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Moore's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Moore has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
