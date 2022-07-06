How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Taylor Pendrith will appear in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 after a 13th-place finish in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at THE PLAYERS Championship.
How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Pendrith's Statistics
- Pendrith will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Pendrith has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Pendrith has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.
- In his last appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Pendrith finished 11th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
25
+1
$62,800
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
