How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Taylor Pendrith lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Pendrith will appear in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 after a 13th-place finish in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at THE PLAYERS Championship.

How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Pendrith's Statistics

  • Pendrith will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
  • Pendrith has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
  • Pendrith has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.
  • In his last appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Pendrith finished 11th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

13

-6

$327,222

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

42

+7

$37,464

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

25

+1

$62,800

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

MC

+3

$0

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

49

-5

$21,089

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
