How to Watch Thomas Detry at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Thomas Detry enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 15th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his most recent competition.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Detry's Statistics
- Detry will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Detry has finished below par nine times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 12 rounds.
- Detry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
November 4- 7
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
22
-12
$69,480
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
22
-7
$57,363
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
