How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No. 43 player in golf, Tom Hoge, looks for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open having failed to make the cut at Riviera CC in 2019.
How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Hoge's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hoge has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
