How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Tom Hoge plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 43 player in golf, Tom Hoge, looks for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open having failed to make the cut at Riviera CC in 2019.

How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hoge's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hoge has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813

Regional restrictions apply.