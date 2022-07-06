How to Watch Tom Lewis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tom Lewis looks for a better result in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he took 40th shooting -11 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Tom Lewis at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Lewis' Statistics
- Lewis has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lewis has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Lewis last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and finished 40th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
MC
+7
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
54
-4
$8,155
July 22-25
3M Open
67
E
$13,794
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
40
-11
$14,875
July 8-11
John Deere Classic
55
-6
$14,446
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)