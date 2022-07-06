Skip to main content

How to Watch Tom Lewis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tom Lewis reacts after hitting his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Lewis looks for a better result in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he took 40th shooting -11 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Tom Lewis at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Lewis' Statistics

  • Lewis has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Lewis has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
  • Lewis last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and finished 40th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 12-15

Wyndham Championship

MC

+7

$0

August 5- 8

Barracuda Championship

54

-4

$8,155

July 22-25

3M Open

67

E

$13,794

July 15-18

Barbasol Championship

40

-11

$14,875

July 8-11

John Deere Classic

55

-6

$14,446

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
