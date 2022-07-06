How to Watch Tom Lewis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tom Lewis reacts after hitting his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Lewis looks for a better result in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he took 40th shooting -11 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Tom Lewis at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Lewis' Statistics

Lewis has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lewis has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Lewis last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and finished 40th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 12-15 Wyndham Championship MC +7 $0 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship 54 -4 $8,155 July 22-25 3M Open 67 E $13,794 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 40 -11 $14,875 July 8-11 John Deere Classic 55 -6 $14,446

