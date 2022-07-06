How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Tommy Fleetwood plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 28th in this tournament a year ago, Tommy Fleetwood has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom July 7-10.

How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Fleetwood's Statistics

Fleetwood has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Fleetwood has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 19-22 PGA Championship 5 -3 $530,417 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202

