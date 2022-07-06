How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Trey Mullinax enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mullinax's Statistics
- Mullinax has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Mullinax has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Mullinax struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2019
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
69
+6
$18,009
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)