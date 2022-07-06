How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Trey Mullinax putts on the ninth green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Mullinax enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mullinax's Statistics

Mullinax has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Mullinax has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Mullinax struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2019

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 69 +6 $18,009 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +9 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808

Regional restrictions apply.