How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Merritt seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. He finished 41st at the par-71 The Renaissance Club in 2018.

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Merritt's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Merritt has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Merritt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839

