How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyler Duncan didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Duncan's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Duncan has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Duncan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- He missed the cut the last time he played Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+6
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
Time
/EST
