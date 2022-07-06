How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 14, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Tyler Duncan putts for eagle on the fifteenth hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Duncan didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Duncan's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Duncan has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.

Duncan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

He missed the cut the last time he played Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +6 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202

