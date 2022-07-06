Skip to main content

How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 14, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Tyler Duncan putts for eagle on the fifteenth hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Duncan didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Duncan's Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Duncan has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
  • Duncan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
  • He missed the cut the last time he played Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+6

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

46

-4

$23,679

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+2

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

15

-3

$132,300

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

59

-12

$20,202



How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

