How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Tyrrell Hatton plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Tyrrell Hatton carded a 56th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Hatton's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Hatton has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Hatton has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 56 +13 $38,511 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 37 +4 $41,850 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844

