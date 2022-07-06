How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 42nd in this tournament a year ago, Vaughn Taylor has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky July 7-10.
How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Taylor's Statistics
- Taylor will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Taylor has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Taylor last played this course in 2021, finishing 42nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
