How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 17, 2021; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Vaughn Taylor lines up his putt on the first hole during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 42nd in this tournament a year ago, Vaughn Taylor has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky July 7-10.

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Taylor's Statistics

Taylor will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.

Taylor has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Taylor last played this course in 2021, finishing 42nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 48 E $22,568 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 73 -9 $17,927 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0

