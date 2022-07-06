Skip to main content

How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 17, 2021; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Vaughn Taylor lines up his putt on the first hole during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 42nd in this tournament a year ago, Vaughn Taylor has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky July 7-10.

How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Taylor's Statistics

  • Taylor will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
  • Taylor has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
  • Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
  • Taylor last played this course in 2021, finishing 42nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

30

-10

$39,082

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

48

E

$22,568

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

73

-9

$17,927

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+1

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

MC

+4

$0

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
