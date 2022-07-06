How to Watch Victor Perez at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Victor Perez missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. He'll be after a better outcome July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Victor Perez at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Perez's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Perez has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Perez has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
August 5- 8
World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
61
+7
$37,500
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+2
$0
