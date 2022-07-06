How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Viktor Hovland hits the course in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hovland's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hovland has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Hovland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
51
+5
$29,760
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
21
-2
$98,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
27
+4
$111,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)