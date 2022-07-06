How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Vincent Whaley watches his drive on hole 2 during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Whaley looks to improve upon his 26th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10.

How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Whaley's Statistics

Whaley has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.

Whaley has finished below par eight times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Whaley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In 2021, Whaley's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 26th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445

