How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vincent Whaley looks to improve upon his 26th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Whaley's Statistics
- Whaley has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.
- Whaley has finished below par eight times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Whaley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- In 2021, Whaley's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 26th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
