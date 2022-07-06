How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wesley Bryan looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Bryan's Statistics
- Bryan has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Bryan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Bryan did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Keene Trace Golf Club in 2018
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
65
-11
$19,292
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
