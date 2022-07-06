How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 17, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Wesley Bryan putts on the green of the second hole during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Wesley Bryan looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Bryan's Statistics

Bryan has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Bryan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Bryan did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Keene Trace Golf Club in 2018

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 65 -11 $19,292 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541

