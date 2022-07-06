How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Will Zalatoris plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Will Zalatoris enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Country Club of Brookline following a second-place finish in the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts his last time in competition.

How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Zalatoris' Statistics

Zalatoris enters this tournament with two consecutive top-five placements.

Zalatoris has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in five straight rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Zalatoris has finished below par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Zalatoris has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 2 -5 $1,557,687 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 2 -5 $1,620,000 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0

