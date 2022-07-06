How to Watch William McGirt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 18, 2021; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; William McGirt putts on the 18th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

William McGirt looks for a better result in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he finished 12th shooting -17 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch William McGirt at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

McGirt's Statistics

McGirt has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, McGirt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In 2018, McGirt's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 12th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0

