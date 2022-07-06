How to Watch William McGirt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
William McGirt looks for a better result in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he finished 12th shooting -17 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
McGirt's Statistics
- McGirt has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, McGirt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In 2018, McGirt's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 12th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
Barbasol Championship, First Round
Time
/EST
