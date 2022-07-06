How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Xander Schauffele plays a shot from the fairway of the 18th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No.11-ranked player in the world, Xander Schauffele, looks to repeat his winning performance from the Travelers Championship in his most recent competition when he plays in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club July 7-10.

How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Schauffele's Statistics

In this week's event, Schauffele will seek his sixth straight top-20 finish.

Schauffele will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.

Schauffele has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in six straight rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Schauffele has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Schauffele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 1 -19 $1,494,000 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 5 -23 $336,700

