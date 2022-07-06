How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No.11-ranked player in the world, Xander Schauffele, looks to repeat his winning performance from the Travelers Championship in his most recent competition when he plays in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club July 7-10.
How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Schauffele's Statistics
- In this week's event, Schauffele will seek his sixth straight top-20 finish.
- Schauffele will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.
- Schauffele has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in six straight rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Schauffele has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Schauffele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
1
-19
$1,494,000
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
