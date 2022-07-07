The fourth major on the PGA Champions Tour tees off with the 2022 Bridgestone Players Championship on Thursday.

In the last major on the PGA Champions Tour, Pádraig Harrington won his first major on the tour to go with his three major wins on the PGA Tour. If he replicates his PGA Tour career, this might be where he wins his back-to-back major and make a play for the player of the year on the tour.

How to Watch 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

This major was won last year by Steve Stricker by six strokes over Jerry Kelly in a dominant showing. Stricker finished at seven-under-par for the win as the course really played tough for the rest of the field.

Over the years, this event has been won by a golfer multiple times.

Arnold Palmer won two of the first three events in back-to-back years (1983, 1984), Dave Stockton (1992, 1994) has two wins, along with Raymond Floyd (1996, 2000) and Bernhard Langer (2014, 2015, 2016), who each went for three straight wins here just a handful of years ago.

Stricker, Jerry Kelly, Retief Goosen and Vijay Singh are all looking to join that group with their second win as the winners of the last four majors here.

The favorites are Steven Alker and Stricker (+500), with Miguel Angel Jimenez (+1000) a distant third in the odds.

Keep an eye on Ernie Els (+1800), who always plays well in big moments on the PGA Champions Tour.

