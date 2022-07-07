How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Baddeley hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 coming off a 51st-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.
How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Baddeley's Statistics
- Baddeley has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Baddeley has finished below par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Baddeley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+18
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)