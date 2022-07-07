How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Rai hits the links in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 40th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his last tournament.
How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Rai's Statistics
- Rai has made the cut in five straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rai has finished below par seven times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rai has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
40
-6
$36,105
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
68
+9
$17,556
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
How To Watch
