How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Adam Svensson posted a 24th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Barbasol Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Svensson's Statistics
- Svensson has made the cut in six straight events.
- Svensson has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2019, Svensson failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
