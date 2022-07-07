Skip to main content

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 10, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Adam Svensson sinks a birdie putt on the fifth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Adam Svensson posted a 24th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Barbasol Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Svensson's Statistics

  • Svensson has made the cut in six straight events.
  • Svensson has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
  • The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2019, Svensson failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

24

-11

$57,865

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

25

-8

$61,835

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

21

-6

$94,830

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

45

+3

$37,800

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

40

+2

$30,660

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

