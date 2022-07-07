How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 10, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Adam Svensson sinks a birdie putt on the fifth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Adam Svensson posted a 24th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Barbasol Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Svensson's Statistics

Svensson has made the cut in six straight events.

Svensson has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2019, Svensson failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 45 +3 $37,800 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660

