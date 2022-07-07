How to Watch Andres Romero at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andres Romero looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Andres Romero at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Romero's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Romero has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Romero has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Romero missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+6
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 8-11
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)