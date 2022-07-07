Oct 28, 2016; Jackson, MS, USA; Andres Romero putts the ball on the green of hole nine during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports

Andres Romero looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Andres Romero at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Romero's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Romero has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Romero has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Romero missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC E $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +6 $0 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC +5 $0 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship MC +1 $0 July 8-11 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0

